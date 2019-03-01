Fast-moving winter storm headed toward Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days.
Sunday morning a fast-moving winter storm will bring snow, a mix and some rain to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
From Owen County eastward to Lewis County it is likely to be a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain at first. Everyone else will see it start out as snow.
During the day temperatures warm to a couple degrees above freezing, it will be wet snow at times mixed with some rain from the city southward.
Late afternoon as the storm zooms eastward across Tennessee, temperatures will drop and roads will become icy for the evening and overnight.
The snow ends just after midnight SUN/MON and temperatures crash into the teens.
Icy roads and re-freezing will be a problem Monday morning.
