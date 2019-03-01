Governor’s office heads to Madison schools to discuss security

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A group from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office is going to visit a school district in the northern Cincinnati suburbs next week, just days after it won a lawsuit over arming teachers and other staff members.
Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff said the district invited the governor’s office out to discuss school security with administrators.
They will arrive at 10 a.m. Tuesday and start at the high school, she said.
“We hope to discuss additional ways to keep students safe,” she said.
We have reached out to DeWine’s office for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
On Thursday, the district cleared a major hurdle when a Butler County judge upheld their new policy arming staff members.
Three staff members - two teachers and an administrator- have been through the district’s required 27 hours of training to take guns onto campus, the superintendent said Friday, confirming details that came out in court Monday during oral arguments on the lawsuit.
She declined to say which schools they work at.
“Madison’s Firearms Authorization Policy permits the Madison Board of Education to authorize up to 10 individuals to carry a concealed weapon onto school property,” Tuttle-Huff said in a statement.
“The Policy is currently in effect. And as the Policy and the Authorization Letter make clear, simply because an individual is authorized to carry on school grounds doesn’t mean that they are required to do so—it is entirely a voluntary decision left to the individual.”
In a Facebook post, State Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) said she was “very pleased to see justice prevail!"
“I’m very proud of the Madison School board, the Superintendent and all of the citizens of that township that stood tough against an unconstitutional attack on our Second Amendment rights,” she wrote.
“This ruling is a victory for school safety in Ohio,” said Dean Rieck, executive director of Buckeye Firearms Association.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.