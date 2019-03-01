Police believe they have nailed suspect who threw screws along roadway

MIAMI TWP, OH (FOX19) - Police in Miami Township have nailed down a suspect they believe has been causing havoc for motorists for weeks.
They arrested 55-year-old Dana Anderson and charged him with criminal damaging and said he is likely to face more charges when he appears in court.
Police Chief Mike Mills said Anderson has been throwing nails in the roadway to get back at a neighbor. The nails were thrown across Betty Lane at the intersection of State Route 131.
“We started looking into this late last week,” Mills said. “It was thought to be accidental dumping of some nails and screws on the roadway thinking maybe a construction vehicle lost some screws a couple of different days in a row.”
The chief said when it happened about five days in a row they knew they were dealing with a criminal element. Police then had undercover officers to patrol the area.
Mills said one of his officers saw Anderson dump a bunch of screws in the roadway and he was soon apprehended.
Mills tells FOX19 Anderson initially denied that he had anything to do with it. Police said the screws left in the roadway matched material Anderson had in his possession.
Police said since they posted about the incident on Facebook they received several calls from people who believe their tires may have been flattened as a result. Mills is asking anyone who thinks their vehicle may have been affected to come forward.
Police said it’s unclear if Anderson damaged the tires of his intended target.
