Police investigating hit-and-run involving mother, infant

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a car and then kept driving Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Banning and Blue Rock roads. Megan Turner had her 20-month-old son in the backseat and was driving to visit her aunt when she was hit causing her to spin out.
“It all just happened so fast,” she said.
Turner says her first instinct was to check on her baby and by the time she looked back up the truck that hit her was gone.
“It is not OK," she said. "I do not want this to become the norm.”
She says her car is totaled and now she wants justice.
Police are working the case trying to pull video from area businesses that may have captured more information about the white truck. If you have any information call Colerain police.
