Police looking for robbery suspect who followed passenger off Metro bus

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have released new surveillance video in hopes of finding an attempted robbery suspect.
Police say the man followed a passenger off of a Metro bus in West Price Hill, then tried to rob him at gunpoint. It happened Jan. 16 on Glenway Avenue.
The victim was too frightened to do an interview, but his mother told FOX19 her son was coming home from an evening class when the gunman followed him and tried to steal his laptop. The suspect was captured on the bus surveillance cameras.
Video shows the man step onto the bus. He chats with the bus driver after he’s flagged for trying to use a school pass after hours. The man eventually gets on the bus and takes a seat.
Once he settles in, he appears to take an interest in the young man at the front of the bus who is working on his MacBook computer with his head phones on. The video shows the suspect watching the young man intensely as he moves to a closer seat.
Soon after the bus reaches the Glenway stop near Casa Loma Avenue, the victim gets off with the suspect following close behind. The camera shows the victim walking in one direction and the gunman walking in the other. However, Police Specialist Mark Longworth with the Cincinnati Police Department said once the bus drove off the man followed the victim and aimed a gun at him demanding his laptop.
The victim was able to get away.
“For whatever reason he chose to run away with his laptop and luckily the offender didn’t harm him,” said Longworth.
Knowing the gunman is still on the run has other passengers who take the same route concerned and now they're taking extra precautions.
“I feel scared but at the same time be aware of who your around and I always be aware,” said Lorenzo Mickens, who rides the Metro bus often.
Mickens says he’s had a few scary moments while riding the bus and whenever he feels unsafe getting off at a stop he will have a friend meet him.
“I always make sure I’m texting somebody or on the phone with somebody when I’m on the bus," he said.
Longworth says passengers being robbed on the Metro bus is not a crime that they see often and they are confident that the man will be caught.
“We have some good pictures of him from this video. It’s not a good idea to commit crimes on a Metro Bus because they do have very good surveillance,” said Longworth.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.