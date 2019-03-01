Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ men after 20-year-old shot in back

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) - Police said they are searching for two “armed and dangerous” suspects after a 20-year-old man was shot in the back in Reading overnight, police announced early Friday.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition and is expected to survive, police wrote in a prepared statement.
They found him in the 700 block of Eliott Avenue about 11:30 p.m.
Officers questioned and then released a person located in the same area.
Police said they are searching for a dark-colored pickup truck with a male white driver and a male black passenger.
They said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police: 513-733-4122.
