Portman, Wenstrup react to president’s latest comments on Otto Warmbier’s death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had a role in Otto Warmbier’s death, but not everyone in Washington agrees with him.
Warmbier’s parents have maintained all along that their son was tortured. Warmbier died after he was detained in North Korea.
FOX19 reached out to the family, but so far his parents have not made any statements about the president’s comments.
“I really believe something very bad happened to him and I don’t think that the top leadership knew about it,” the president said.
He continued: “And when they had to send him home -- by the way, I got the prisoners back, I got the hostages back and Otto was one of the hostages. But Otto came back in a shape that was not even to be talked about. I thought it was horrible.”
Trump said he pressed Kim Jong Un on the subject.
“I don’t believe that he would have allowed that to happen," Trump said. "It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen. Those prisons are rough, they’re rough places and bad things happened.”
Brad Wenstrup, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 2nd District, reacted to the comments on Twitter: “Otto Warmbier’s imprisonment and death were heinous crimes at the hands of the brutal Kim Jong Un regime. We must never forget this regime’s despicable human rights record, even as we work to denuclearize the country.”
Sen. Rob Portman had this to say: “I want to make clear that we can never forget about Otto. His treatment at the hands of his captors was unforgivable and tells us a lot about the regime.”
Late in 2018, North Korea was ordered by a federal judge to pay $500 million to the Warmbier family after they filed a lawsuit against the country requesting more than $1 billion in punitive damages. Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement at the time they were thankful that that the court found the government of Kim Jong Un “legally and morally” responsible for their son’s death.
Critics say it’s difficult to believe Kim Jong Un wouldn’t keep tabs on the imprisonment of an American citizen. Trump has avoided the topic of Kim’s human rights record as he tries to coax him to give up his nuclear weapons.
