Preview: Bockfest to kick off in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It might not feel like Spring outside right now, but it is on the way, so why not celebrate with Bockfest in Cincinnati.
This is the 27th year of celebrating Cincinnati’s brewing heritage and the coming of spring with a weekend full of parties, food and beer throughout Over-the-Rhine.
According to the Bockfest website Cincinnati is home to this is the largest Bockfest in the United States.
Bockfest is free to attend, but there are some add-on ticketed activities.
Friday kicks off the weekend full of festivities.
At 6 p.m,. a parade will travel from Arnold’s Bar and Grill on East 8th Street to Bockfest Hall on Moore Street.
Bockfest Hall will be home to live music, beer and food throughout the entire weekend.
Saturday morning, the festival picks up with the Bockfest 5K.
The route will pass though many historic brewery sites throughout OTR.
Saturday night, the celebration continues with the Beard Baron and Sausage Queen competitions, plus more fun at Bockfest Hall.
You can close out the weekend with a Bock Bloody Mary on Sunday and a Bockfeast dinner. Plues, German music and dancing at Bockfest Hall.
There will be some kid friendly activities as well.
For a complete list of everything Bockfest, you can visit the official Bockfest website.
