‘The Public’ sees Cincinnati in new movie trailer set at the library

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati is hitting the silver screen again -- and this time, the Queen City is starring as herself.
The setting of Cincinnati’s latest movie is The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County on Vine Street downtown.
In-line with the movie’s setting, the flick is titled ‘The Public.’
‘The Public’ stars Emilio Estevez, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, Gabrielle Union, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright, Michael K. Williams, Che “Rhymefest” Smith and Jacob Vargas.
The centers around a group of Cincinnati’s homeless population staging a sit-in at the public library downtown during an unusually cold winter storm when there’s nowhere else for them to go.
The official trailer dropped Thursday the movie’s description says:
“An unusually bitter Arctic blast has made its way to downtown Cincinnati. At odds with library officials over how to handle the extreme weather event, the patrons turn the building into a homeless shelter for the night by staging an “Occupy” sit in. What begins as an act of civil disobedience becomes a stand off with police and a rush-to-judgment media constantly speculating about what’s really happening. This David versus Goliath story tackles some of our nation’s most challenging issues, homelessness and mental illness and sets the drama inside one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: your public library.”
An unofficial first-look trailer for Cincinnati’s latest starring role hit YouTube July 24.
That description by TIFF Trailers said the movie will explore issues surrounding homelessness, mental health and community.
Though the library is the main setting of the movie, you can see the city’s skyline in wide-shots in the trailer as well as familiar downtown streets and the Cincinnati Bell Connector.
‘The Public’ was written by, directed by and stars Emilio Estevez. It’s scheduled to hit theaters April 5.
