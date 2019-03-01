Sheriff: If you park illegally ‘you might be ignorant’

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - You might want to think twice before parking illegally at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
"It’s pretty simple. I guess I need a sign in the lot that states ‘If you park illegally, have a car load of stolen stuff, have warrants and run from the police, you might be ignorant’, “said Sheriff Richard Jones said Friday.
Two people were arrested for pretty much doing exactly that Thursday.
Anthony Dewayne Twyman, 35, and Kimberly Twyman, 31, parked their vehicle illegally in a handicap spot at the sheriff’s office.
When deputies approached Twyman, they said he got out of the car and ran.
“When my lieutenant got out of the car and asked them if they had a handicapped sticker. He got out of the car and took off running. That’s a sign in our business that we do that probably something’s not right,” said Jones.
Kimberly Twyman who was not in the car at the time, came out just in time to see him being arrested.
She jumped into a woman’s car with an infant inside and demanded a ride, telling the victim (who had an infant in the car) that “she had warrants and needed to get away,” sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.
The victim refused and ran out to get help.
“They were terrified. Just imagine you’re sitting in a parking lot and someone runs in and opens the back door to get in your car and says ‘hey, don’t tell anyone I got warrants. I need a ride out of here the police are after me,’” said Jones.
Twyman also was taken into custody.
Upon search of the couple’s vehicle, authorities found several miscellaneous clothing items stolen from various retail stores with tags on them strewn about worth more than $1,000.
Jones said when Twyman was given her one phone call - it wasn’t her attorney who she reached out to.
“She called somebody to get the stolen stuff out of their car because she need the stuff. You can’t make this stuff up. The moral of the story is don’t come to the sheriff’s office and parking in a no parking handicap spot and then when you’re questioned take off running," he said.
Both parties were charged with several counts in addition to having outstanding warrants and booked into the jail.
The sheriff “wants to relay a few tips about what you should never do at the Sheriff’s Office or any Police Agency. We hope you find this helpful,” his office said in a prepared statement.
- “If you are not handicapped, do not park in a handicap spot, especially if the Sheriff’s personal vehicle is parked directly behind you.”
- “When a deputy tells you to move your vehicle because you are illegally parked in a handicap spot, do not exit the vehicle and run away.”
- "Do not jump into someone else’s vehicle and tell them you have warrants and need a ride-that person will probably tell on you."
- “Do not come to the Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle loaded with stolen merchandise and then do any of the above.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.