Sloppy weather with rain, snow on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday and Saturday will be characterized by very benign weather.
For the most part we will see mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the mid 40s.
Sunday, however, will be different. Rain will change to a mix of rain and snow then to accumulating snow only during the afternoon and evening.
Accumulations of several inches of heavy, wet snow are likely.
Most of Sunday will be wet and sloppy with ground and air temperatures near or a little warmer than freezing.
As air temperatures begin to drop during the afternoon, slushy, wet roads will tend to become slick and icy.
Temperatures will drop into the low and middle teens for Monday morning and many wet areas will see in icy patches.
The wind chill Monday morning will be near or below zero. Most of the week Cincinnati will be in the deep freeze as an arctic air mass slowly traverses the region into mid-week.
