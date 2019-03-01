Suspect accused of ambushing Middletown police remains hospitalized

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - The man accused of ambushing Middletown police, stealing a cruiser and ramming it into a second cruiser, sending an officer to the hospital, is still hospitalized himself Friday, police officials said.
Jason Cooper, 49, was on the docket to make his first court appearance in the case at 8:30 a.m. in Middletown Municipal Court, court records show.
Then police officials were told Friday morning Cooper must undergo surgery to repair injuries he sustained during the crash before he is released from Atrium Medical Center.
Now it’s not clear when he might get out.
Until Cooper is released, he will remain under “24/7” police guard, said Major David Birk.
Cooper will face 10 charges when he is discharged and sent directly to jail.
The charges are: felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault, assault on a police officer, grand theft, DWI (driving while intoxicated), aggravated menacing, driving under a suspension, obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools and resisting arrest, according to the jail.
