3 years after Falmouth woman’s death, family fights for justice

BRACKEN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Three years after a Falmouth woman was found dead in Bracken County, her case remains unsolved, leaving her family with endless questions and very few answers.
For the past three years, the family of Tara Turner has gathered together for a memorial balloon release on Feb. 28, the day that Turner was found dead in Bracken County in 2016. The Falmouth mother of three disappeared that January, and for weeks, no one could find her until, per police, her body showed up along Snag Creek.
The coroner ruled Turner’s cause of death a drowning, but it has not been declared an accident or a homicide.
“I ask and pray that anyone that knows anything, please come forward," said Jessica Turner Rapier, Tara Turner’s sister. "We’ve got to have answers.”
The family wants to see charges filed because they believe that she was murdered. They said they even know who killed her and claim that person has changed his story multiple times.
“We have our own suspicions, but until we get a definite answer for someone, what do you do?" said Mervin Daniel Turner, Tara Turner’s father. "You just wait.”
Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation, and they have been tight-lipped about what they know. Family members said they have gotten thousands of tips, but it has not been enough, even with a $30,000 reward on the table.
“If you know something, you should come forward because it’s the right thing to do, but $30,000 on the line -- that’s a lot of money," said Rapier.
Though her loved ones will never stop honoring her, the family’s ultimate wish is to have the case closed.
Kentucky State Police said there have been no new leads or updates on the case. If you have any information, call KSP Post Six at 859-428-1212.
