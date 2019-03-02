After fast-moving Sunday storm, temps will fall into teens

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry and cool.
On Sunday morning, a fast moving winter storm will bring snow, a mix, and some rain to the Cincinnati region. From Owen County eastward to Lewis County it is likely to be a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain at first. Everyone else will see it start out as wet snow.
During the day, temperatures will warm to a couple degrees above freezing, wet snow or a mix will fall making local highways wet and lesser traveled and untreated roads wet to slushy. Late Sunday afternoon as the storm heads northeastward across Tennessee, temperatures will begin to drop and roads will become icy for the evening and overnight.
Accumulating snow will end by midnight but a few flurries will linger in the area until 3 a.m. Temperatures will fall into the teens before dawn Monday leading to refreezing of water, slush or snow remaining on road surfaces. Icy patches will be a problem Monday morning.
In addition wind chill temperatures will range from zero to 10 degrees for your commute Monday morning.
