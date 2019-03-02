Cloudy today with a wintry mix Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is going to be a cloudy day with temperatures around average. This afternoon, daytime highs will reach the mid 40s.
Snow will develop overnight and change over to a wintry mix by late Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, as temperatures reach the mid 30s, mostly rain is in the forecast.
Colder air will settle in Sunday evening and the rain will change back to snow. Snowfall accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible.
Expect daytime highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens Monday and Tuesday. Wind chill values are expected to fall below zero Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.