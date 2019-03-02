$150M construction project coming to NKY merging lanes along I-71/75

Let’s say you were driving east bound on Mt. Zion Road and wanted to go onto northbound I-71/75. Approaching the interchange, you would move into the left lane just as you would today, but pass through the first crossover intersection as the traffic signal turns green. Except now, you would cross over to the left side of Mt. Zion Road staying in the left lane. The left turn onto northbound I-71/75 is now a free-flow movement, so you will simply move with traffic and onto the entrance ramp with minimal delay.