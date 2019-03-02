$150M construction project coming to NKY merging lanes along I-71/75

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Merging onto or off of Interstate 75 in Boone County already has its challenges. But starting Monday, a multi-million dollar construction project begins and should alleviate at least some of those headaches.
The $150 million project will be unrolled in several phases.
And wait until you see what the Mt. Zion interchange will look like once the new DCD -- or Diamond Crossover Double Interchange -- is in place. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this will be a real traffic game-changer.
The initial schedule includes construction of two new merging lanes along I-71/75 in Boone County.
“Boone County is growing leaps and bounds," says Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Nancy Wood.
Wood says additional lanes -- one lane in each direction between Mt. Zion Road and US 42 -- will add two miles to ease congestion.
“This year, we’ll be focusing on the northbound side. So, we’re adding a lane from Mt. Zion to U.S. 42 and in addition, we’re resurfacing all the lanes from Mt. Zion, up to, just north of Turfway, so that’s 5 miles of resurfacing, that’s going to be included," she said.
That construction alone will impact commutes this Spring.
This past year Boone County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet got a major infrastructure grant -- about $150 million.
“And it helped push us over the finish line with some needed funding for several projects," said Wood.
Starting March 4, signs will go up, and workers, depending on weather, will start clearing the right of way.
“But the bulk of that project will not really get going until April," says Wood.
Interchanges are often traffic bottlenecks -- accommodating heavy turning traffic on already congested roads like Mt. Zion. Congestion has been an issue since the interchange opened in 1996 -- that volume now expected to double over the next 20 years.
The DCD will be a nearly exact coy of the first one in Kentucky in Lexington.
Let’s say you were driving east bound on Mt. Zion Road and wanted to go onto northbound I-71/75. Approaching the interchange, you would move into the left lane just as you would today, but pass through the first crossover intersection as the traffic signal turns green. Except now, you would cross over to the left side of Mt. Zion Road staying in the left lane. The left turn onto northbound I-71/75 is now a free-flow movement, so you will simply move with traffic and onto the entrance ramp with minimal delay.
The Boone County DCD will be only the second in the state.
The majority of the construction will be during spring and summer, and the project should be completed by Nov. 2010.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.