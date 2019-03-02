Organizers plan to give the Purple People Bridge a newer look

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The purple color on the Purple People Bridge has deteriorated over time and one organization is trying to restore that and add some newer features.
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, a nonprofit organization that owns the Purple People Bridge launched a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 of $1 million capital campaign goal to add newer features to the bridge.
The nonprofit organization plans to use the money for maintenance, repainting the bridge, trash removal, landscaping, and lighting. The LED lights will enhance the bridge’s appearance and safety.
The organization does not receive any public funds to maintain the bridge. Popular activities such as “Party on the Purple” and the the WEBN Labor Day fireworks pays small fees to NSBC.
“It is crucial that our organization raise the funds needed to repaint, repair, and maintain this important pedestrian link between our communities so that it can remain open to the public,” said president of NSBC and Southbank Partners Jack Moreland.
The privately owned bridge has been around since 1872 and the last renovation was in 2001.
