Pence coming to Kentucky, will help Bevin’s bid for re-election

Pence coming to Kentucky, will help Bevin’s bid for re-election
Vice President Mike Pence (Source: White House photo)
By Erin O'Neil | March 1, 2019 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:40 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Kentucky to help raise funds for Gov. Matt Bevin’s re-election.

Pence will appear at a fundraising event for Bevin on March 8, according to a release from Bevin’s campaign office.

The event, which costs $1,000 to attend and $2,000 to sponsor, will be held in Lexington at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

RELATED STORIES

Bevin is seeking a second term as governor with running mate Sen. Ralph Alvarado. Alvarado would replace current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.