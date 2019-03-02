Police investigating reports of offender changing clothes after OTR armed robberies

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a series of violent crimes in the same neighborhood this week.
Police say a man robbed people at gunpoint and then changed clothes in a bathroom at Washington Park. The armed robberies happened in the 1200 block of Republic Street and the 1600 block of Elm Street. The robberies happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
“The first offense involved two young women who were leaving their residence early in the morning. The second was an elderly man who was on his way to work,” said Sgt. Brian Trotta of the Violent Crimes Squad.
Police believe the suspect is targeting people who are on their way to or from work. If you have any information, call CPD.
