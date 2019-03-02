Urgent Care launches app to schedule appointments ahead of time

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnatians can now schedule an appointment ahead of time at Cincinnati’s Children Urgent Care locations by using their new app and website.
Instead of spending time waiting in the lobby, there is a system that will reserve a spot in line based on the arrival time you set.
The online system and application “Save My Spot” was announced on Friday.
“In this busy age, we know families have a lot going on and don’t like to wait,” said Karen Tucker, RN, assistant vice president of patient services at Cincinnati Children’s, in a press release. “This service allows families to reserve an arrival time from your home or anywhere else that’s most comfortable for you and your child.”
Users can access “Save My Spot” here.
There is also an app called “Cincinnati Children’s Caren” that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
For scheduling an appointment all you have to do is find your location, click “Save My Spot” and then continue to type in your information.
The app is only for Urgent Care locations and should not be used for emergencies.
“Save My Spot” is available at all five of the Cincinnati Children’s Urgent Care locations: Anderson, Green Township, Mason, Liberty Campus and Burnet Campus.
