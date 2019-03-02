Winter Weather Advisory Sunday then a Cold Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Our next weather-maker is on the way with a mixed bag of precipitation.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7am Sunday and remain in effect until 7pm Sunday evening.
Precipitation will start out in the form of snow and, as temperatures warm above freezing, chance over to a wintry mix of snow and rain.
By late afternoon temperatures will fall back below freezing and turn the precip back to snow.
Accumulations are likely but will remain on the light side. Generally we can expect anywhere from 1″-3″ of snow, but there will be a lot of melting occuring.
In addition, pavement temperatures are above freezing so roads most likely will not be a problem during the day.
Sunday evening, overnight into Monday morning will be a problem.
Frigid arctic air will be pouring into the region and refreeze on roads will produce slick spots Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute.
Temperatures will slowly warm through the week and we should be back into the 40s by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.