Woodlawn man indicted with rape of a child under the age of 12

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Woodlawn man was indicted with three counts of rape of a 9-year-old on Thursday, said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said It happened on the 270 block of Marion Road in Woodlawn.
Court documents say Dale Meister admitted he molested his granddaughter on at least three occasions.
He will be in front of the grand jury on Monday at 10:30 a.m. and his arraignment will be on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Hamilton County Court House.
