Apartment fire in Boone County, 2 people sent to hospital

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people were injured after fire broke out at an apartment complex in Boone County early Sunday morning.
It happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Rio Grande Circle apartment complex said the Florence Fire and EMS Department.
Assistant Fire Chief John Black said the Red Cross was called to the apartment complex to help evacuate people. Two were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second floor of the building suffered the most damage said Black.
It is unclear what sparked the fire. Officials are still investigating.
