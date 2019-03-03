Cincinnati Public Schools searching for 280 new teachers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools hosted a job fair on Saturday.
The district has increased by more than 5000 students in the last five years, Deborah Linz reports.
Recruiting Manager Julia Indalecio says Cincinnati Public Schools is looking to hire 280 new teachers at nearly all 63 schools.
Indalecio says they’re trying to be creative to help support and retain good teachers. “We have a year-long mentoring program for our new teachers,” she said. “We continue to mentor through second and third year if (they) need additional help.”
The starting pay at CPS is just over $43,000 and salaries range up to $98,000. For more information, visit here.
