Community honors, celebrates life and cancer fight of Monroe teen

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A large group gathered outside Cincinnati Children’s campus in Liberty Township on Saturday.
There were hugs, tears and some smiles. Many people there, likely remembering the time they shared with Dominic Watkins.
Dominic lost his battle to cancer, but his mother believes his spirit was right there with her, during Saturday’s ceremony.
“He’s gonna be up in the sky, flying around. He’ll have big, angel wings.” said Dominic’s mother, Alondra Johnson.
Doves were released in his honor. A symbol, his mother says that his spirit will fly high and constantly surround those who loved him.
His friends, family, classmates and hospital officials were part of this memorial. They’ve rallied around him for years.
That support, means so much to this mom.
“It takes a village to do this..” said Alondra.
After Dominic’s diagnosis in 2015, Alondra’s community wrapped its arms around her family.
A Facebook Group, 'Dominic..Fighting like a Hornet’ formed..which shared updates on Dominic’s condition and allowed people to send their love and prayers.
Through it all, Dominic kept smiling and fighting.
“He always smiled about everything. Even if it was a broken toe or something. He never wanted anyone to worry. He cared about everybody else. A big heart.” said Alondra.
His mother says a public memorial will be held the weekend of March 8.
