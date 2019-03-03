FC Cincinnati loses inaugural MLS game

SEATTLE, WA (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati dropped its first ever game in Major League Soccer 4-1 against the Seattle Sounders.
FC Cincinnati scored first when Leonardo Bertone connected on a volley in the 13th minute - the third fastest goal in MLS expansion history.
Seattle quickly answered with three goals in the final twenty minutes of the first half to lead 3-1 at intermission.
The Sounders added a fourth goal in the second half to send FC Cincinnati to a 4-1 loss in its first ever Major League Soccer contest.
An estimated 800 FC Cincinnati fans traveled to Seattle to watch FCC’s inaugural MLS match.
FCC next plays at defending MLS champion Atlanta United.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.