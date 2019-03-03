SB I-71 re-opens after 15 to 20 vehicle pileup, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 15-20 car pileup on I-71 caused the highway to shutdown for several hours on Sunday.
Southbound I-71 was shut down at Reading Road approaching downtown due to a multi-vehicle accident.
Southbound I-71 between State-Route 562 (Norwood Lateral) and the Lytle Tunnel was also closed. Police say all roads have re-opened.
Police said 15 to 20 vehicles were involved in the accident.
There was no entrapment but there were multiple victims, according to officials.
There is no word on any injuries.
FOX19NOW will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.