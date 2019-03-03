Pedestrian struck at the Banks with life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on the corner of Freedom Way and Rosa Parks at the Banks.
The pedestrian is a female, in her early 50′s and has life-threatening injuries, police say. The victim is in serious condition.
She was hit around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
No charges have been announced against the driver. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.
The victim was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck, police say.
Police say they will be interview witnesses as well as review surveillance cameras in the area.
Freedom Way was closed down from Rosa Parks West to Elm Street while police continue to investigate.
