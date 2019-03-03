Police arrest suspect who assaulted man with a shovel in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police have arrested Hayden Koehler, 24, for assaulting a man who was shoveling snow off driveways in Hyde Park.
The assault happened at 11:20 a.m. on January 12. Scotty Smith was shoveling driveways in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue when two suspects approached him, police say.
The suspects accused Smith of taking their jobs, according to police.
One of the suspects punched Smith and hit him in the head with a shovel. Smith put his hand up to protect himself and his ring finger was almost severed off, police say.
The suspects fled the scene but Koehler was arrested and charged on March 2, according to court records.
Koehler has been charged with felonious assault and his bail was set at $10,000.
There is no word yet on the other suspect.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 512-352-3040.
