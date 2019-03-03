Butler County business owner arrested for assaulting wife

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Butler County business owner was booked into jail Saturday for assault on his wife, according to court records.
Jeffery Couch, 51, owner of Jeff Couch’s RV Nation, was arrested late Friday night at his West Chester home, said West Chester Police.
Police said it happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Tamarron Place.
A neighbor called West Chester Police and complained of a woman screaming, said officers.
Police arrived at Couch’s home and arrested him. While they were at his home, they received a call from the hospital stating Couch’s wife was admitted with serious injuries, police say.
Officers said his wife fled to a neighbor’s house and was then taken to the hospital.
The couple were in an argument in the car on their way home from an event where he assaulted her and it continued on to the driveway of their house, said police.
Butler County court records state Couch is charged with Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.
