Poll: Only 4 in 10 voters would re-elect Trump

(CNN) - President Donald Trump could be facing a tough battle to get re-elected, but Democrat candidates also have some big challenges in front of them.
A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed only four in 10 voters said they would re-elect Trump next year. Fifty-eight percent of those polled don’t think he’s been honest and truthful about the Russian probe.
And 60 percent disapprove of his recent national emergency declaration to build a border wall.
Even so, Democrats who want to defeat Trump have hurdles of their own.
The president's job rating remains stable with nearly 90 percent of Republicans approving of his job.
And a majority of Americans remain confident in the economy, believing that there won’t be a recession in the next year.
