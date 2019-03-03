CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire tri-state. Most of us will see that expire at 7pm.
However, Adams county in southwest Ohio, and Lewis county of northern Kentucky will see it expire at 1am.
Snow across the region has generally been very light with accumulations mainly an inch or less.
Roads have been mostly wet this afternoon, but as much colder air filters in overnight, there will be icy patches for the Monday morning commute.
Sunshine returns to the region Monday but it won’t help warm us up very much. High temps will be limited to the mid and upper 20s.
Tuesday temperatures don’t look much better, plus there is the chance for an afternoon snow shower as well.
Then, after a quiet and slightly warmer Wednesday, rain chances and much milder air return from Friday into the weekend. Sunday may even see a few thunderstorms……stay tuned.
