WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7PM. Up to two inches of snow is possible.
Low pressure will quickly exit the region later today and a much colder airmass will settle in behind it. Tomorrow morning, watch for a few slick spots as temperatures drop into the teens.
Daytime highs will be in the 20s kicking off next week. Tuesday and Wednesday morning, wind chill values will be around zero. Colder than average conditions stick around up until the weekend.
