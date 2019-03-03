Winter Weather Advisory and bitter cold headed our way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Our next weather-maker is on the way with a mixed bag of precipitation and it will start Sunday morning.
Both Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. Sunday is a FAWD for the possibility of accumulating snow. Monday is a FAWD for a the development of slick spots and a slow morning commute.
Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7am Sunday and remain in effect until 7pm Sunday evening.
Precipitation will start out in the form of snow and, as temperatures warm above freezing, change over to a wintry mix of snow and rain.
By late afternoon temperatures will fall back below freezing and turn the precip back to snow.
Accumulations are likely but will remain on the light side. Generally we can expect anywhere from 1″-3″ of snow, but there will be a lot of melting occurring so accumulations will be very slushy.
In addition, pavement temperatures are above freezing so roads most likely will not be a problem during the day.
Sunday evening, overnight into Monday morning is the time frame where problems will pop up.
Frigid arctic air will be pouring into the region and refreeze on roads will produce slick spots Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute. Anticipate a slow-go on Monday morning.
Temperatures will slowly warm through the week and we should be back into the 40′s by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.