9 displaced, 1 arrested in Westwood fire, SWAT call

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirmed one person is under arrest following a fire and SWAT incident that displaced 9 people at a Westwood apartment building late Sunday.
One person was taken to a hospital from an injury unrelated to the fire, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Police were unable to say if that person was the one arrested.
More than 50 firefighters responded to a report of a 1-alarm and then 2-alarm fire at the building in the 2700 block of Faber Avenue about 8 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said in a prepared statement.
When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the third floor and brought it under control in about 15 minute.
Nine people in all were displaced, according to fire officials - seven adults and two children from four families.
Damage is estimated to be at least $25,000, they said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.