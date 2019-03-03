Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association files appeal to overturn firing of officer who shot Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police union has filed an appeal to overturn the firing of former officer Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
The CPPA filed the appeal of the arbitrator’s ruling on Friday.
Loehmann’s attorney Henry J. Hilow gave Cleveland 19 the following statement:
“We filed our application with the court to appeal the arbitrator’s ruling . Timothy Loehmann did not lie on his application to the city of Cleveland. The city had the opportunity to review the application and verify the content which they did. We are hopeful that the Court in reviewing the facts, evidence and law , reversed the arbitrators’ decision.”
The Rice family’s attorney Subodh Chandra also released this statement to Cleveland 19 regarding the appeal:
“It is most unfortunate that the CPPA continues to insist it’s okay for a law-enforcement officer to lie on his employment application—that is, continues to embrace lawlessness in law enforcement. Until CPPA comprehends its officers are not above the law, none of us are safe. And Tamir? With a police union as lawless as that, the child never stood a chance.”
Tamir Rice was shot and killed after waving an Airsoft pellet gun outside of Cudell Recreation Center.
According to surveillance footage, Loehmann killed Rice within two seconds after he arrived on scene to investigate a report about a boy carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.
Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback said they believed Rice was armed.
Officer Frank Garmback was the officer driving the patrol car, and the rookie officer’s training officer.
Loehmann and Garmback were cleared by a Cuyahoga County grand jury and Cleveland’s Critical Incident Review Commission.
However, Loehmann was terminated from the Cleveland Division of Police on May 30, 2017 for providing false information on his police application, and because they did not notify police when they arrived on scene.
Loehmann was on probation at the time of the fatal shooting.
The termination letter stated that Loehmann didn’t tell Cleveland police that while he was in Independence, that department determined that he had “failed to secure firearm,” was “insubordinate and untruthful to a superior officer,” and was “emotional,” “immature,” and possessed an “inability to emotionally function.”
Garmback was suspended from the Cleveland Division of Police for 10 days.
According to a disciplinary letter, Garmback was disciplined because he should have stopped the car when it reached Cudell Park, that he should not have driven up so close to Rice, and that he did not alert dispatch when they arrived at the park.
The shooting has long since been criticized, sparking local and national protests.
Loehmann was hired by the police force in Bellaire, but withdrew his application for the department following a public outcry spearheaded by Rice’s mother, Samaria.
