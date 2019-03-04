Court docs: Butler Co business owner slammed wife’s head 'onto a paved driveway multiple times’

"Apparently this individual lives in a very upscale area and has some level of political influence possibly. I am not going to let that get out of hand. I am now going to move this case forward and take it out of the local hand directly to the grand jury. Let’s not forget someone is innocent until proven guilty. I want to make sure that nobody does stupid stuff in the meantime. This is unconfirmed, but I have it on good authority that he was expected to be at the Lincoln Day Dinner (over the weekend) and he apparently made a substantial contribution to the party and that’s all well and good. That’s totally his right and that by itself doesn’t’ mean anything.”