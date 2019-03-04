Court docs: Butler Co business owner slammed wife’s head 'onto a paved driveway multiple times’

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Butler County business owner arrested over the weekend and charged with violently attacking his wife made his first court appearance in the case Monday.
Jeffrey Couch, 51, owner of Jeff Couch’s RV Nation in Trenton, faced a Butler County Area II Court judge via a video arraignment from the Butler County Jail.
His wife told West Chester police he punched her in the face multiple times and “slammed her head "onto a paved driveway multiple times causing serious physical harm,” according to a copy of a criminal complaint.
The alleged attack occurred Friday night at their residence on Tamarron Place in the gated Wetherington country club/golf course subdivision off Tylersville Road near Interstate 75.
Couch spent the weekend at the jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
He was held without bond until his arraignment.
Butler County Mike Gmoser tells FOX19 NOW he is taking this case directly to indictment to avoid an appearance of unconfirmed reports of potential influence.
“The victim has elected not to come today,” he said Monday morning just before Couch appeared in court.
“A substantial bond will be requested, as well as a no contact order. The case will proceed directly to the grand jury. I intend to take this case to the grand jury next week. There are unconfirmed reports of potential influence that I want to avoid the appearance of.
"I have unconfirmed reports that there have been unconfirmed reports of discussions with people in high positions and wanting certain things to occur. That doesn’t work with me. I take those real seriously. My hope is that’s all baloney and it may very well be baloney, but until we found out what the baloney looks like, we are going to check it out very carefully.
"Apparently this individual lives in a very upscale area and has some level of political influence possibly. I am not going to let that get out of hand. I am now going to move this case forward and take it out of the local hand directly to the grand jury. Let’s not forget someone is innocent until proven guilty. I want to make sure that nobody does stupid stuff in the meantime. This is unconfirmed, but I have it on good authority that he was expected to be at the Lincoln Day Dinner (over the weekend) and he apparently made a substantial contribution to the party and that’s all well and good. That’s totally his right and that by itself doesn’t’ mean anything.”
When asked about how West Chester police handled the case, he responded: “West Chester Police Department has done an excellent job of documenting this case, complete with photographs and all the things necessary to proceed.”
Gmoser also said domestic violence suspects must be held in jail until they appear before a judge and that’s exactly what happened in this case and he is working to make sure the law is followed and things are done right.
A representative in court for the prosecutor’s office Monday told the judge “Also there have been people, high-ranking political officials that have been calling neighbors and those kinds of things concern Mr. Gmoser.”
Couch’s lawyer, Erik Niehaus, said Couch’s wife has told him she wasn’t afraid of her husband.
Niehaus said Couch would bond out of jail Monday, but he was not sure when.
He said he may release a statement later after speaking with his client.
In court Monday, Niehaus declared a conflict of interest with Couch’s case going before Area III Court.
Niehuas is West Chester’s former police chief.
He resigned in 2014 to pursue a career as an attorney and go into private practice with Butler County Area III Court Judge Dan Haughey and others.
Area III Court’s jurisdiction includes West Chester.
Niehaus and Haughey have since merged their law firm with Rittgers & Rittgers according to a news release “Joining Forces” on Rittgers’ website.
