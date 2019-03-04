David Dooley murder retrial enters 3rd week

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - David Dooley’s second murder trial entered its third week with more witnesses taking the stand.
Dooley’s 2014 conviction for killing co-worker Michelle Mockbee was tossed out because of new evidence.
Throughout the course of this trial Dooley’s defense team has been laying groundwork for the jury that someone else other than Dooley killed Mockbee. On Monday, the finger was pointed at a warehouse worker who was one of the last people to see Mockbee alive.
Thermo Fisher Scientific warehouse worker Doug Tungate said he punched in just before 6 a.m. on May 29, 2012 and his bar code was scanned at 6:21 a.m.
Both sides believe Mockbee was killed at 6:01 a.m.
Tungate says he saw her come in but then went to the other side of the warehouse and spent 20 minutes putting on his safety harness, retrieving his scanner, and getting his work assignment.
He was asked if he went to the second floor, whether he killed Mockbee, whether he tried to clean up the scene, whether he moved her body, and whether he helped someone else. He answered “No” to all of those questions.
The defense wondered how Tungate knew details about Mockbee’s death when no one was allowed to go up on the mezzanine level where her body was found.
He was asked if he had any private conversations with anyone about her death or with detectives -- he says the rumors were just what everyone was talking about.
Tungate says he saw Dooley that morning and noticed what he was wearing. The prosecution says Tungate only noticed Dooley’s feet because he was wearing sneakers, not the steel toe shoes that are required. But the defense didn’t buy.
The prosecution also called on an electronic crime expert from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office who testified that there was no indication of domestic violence or criminal behavior in the text message exchanged between Mockbee and her husband.
