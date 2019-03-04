CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A much colder air mass has filtered into our region in the wake of a fast moving low pressure system. After yesterday’s snow and with temperatures below freezing, there will be some slick spots out there. Especially on bridges, overpasses, less traveled and rural roads.
Watch out for a few flurries. Otherwise, wind chill vales will be in the single digits and teens. This afternoon, temperatures will only be in the mid 20s.
Tomorrow morning, wind chill values will be around zero with daytime highs only in the 20s. Values around zero are also in Wednesday morning’s forecast. Colder than average conditions stick around up until the weekend. It's a First Alert Weather Day!
2.8” Worthington – Franklin County
2.8” Wilmington – Clinton County
2.2” Delhi Twp. – Hamilton County
2.1” Dublin – Franklin County
2.1” Cheviot – Hamilton County
2.0” Cherry Grove – Hamilton County
2.0” Summerside – Clermont County
2.0” CVG – Boone County
2.0” Maineville – Warren County
1.8” Blue Ash – Hamilton County
1.5” Batesville – Ripley County
1.3” White Oak – Hamilton County
1.3” Fayetteville – Brown County
