Man shot in the leg while sitting in his car

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the West End.
By Natalya Daoud | March 4, 2019 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:06 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a West End shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 12:40 a.m.

The victim was sitting in his parked car when someone fired multiple shots at him, police say.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

