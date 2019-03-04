Man shot in the leg while sitting in his car

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a West End shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning.
Police say it happened in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 12:40 a.m.
The victim was sitting in his parked car when someone fired multiple shots at him, police say.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
