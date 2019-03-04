Maslow’s Army searches for homeless out in bitter cold

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The Tri-State is dealing with another cold snap reminding us all that winter is not over.
The extreme cold has a local non-profit agency called Maslow’s Army working Monday morning. They are out searching for homeless on the streets and trying to move them indoors.
Maslow’s Army officials say if they see someone outside they they will make sure they get to a warm place by picking them up and taking them to a shelter.
They will be doing this until March 6.
For a full list of shelters across Cincinnati click here.
A few in Northern Kentucky include the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on Scott Blvd., Homeward Bound Shelter on E. 20th Street and The Welcome House Emergency Shelter for homeless women and children on E. Pike Street.
We’re told Maslow’s Army will also double as a warming place for those unwilling to go into shelter.
They are also providing winter essentials like coats, gloves, blankets, and hats to help keep people warm.
In the past two years two people who were homeless died while living out in the cold.
Maslow’s Army officials say they are doing everything they can to try and make sure this doesn’t happen again.
If you or maybe someone you know is in need of any help or shelter you can contact Maslow’s Army at 859-471-ARMY.
