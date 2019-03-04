NKY public schools voice opposition against bill they say would benefit private schools

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky public schools are coming together in opposition against a new bill they say will favor private schools and harm public schools.
House Bill 205, partially sponsored by two northern Kentucky congressmen, would allow donors to claim large tax breaks for giving scholarships to private school students, the group says.
Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services said school superintendents and students plan to meet Monday afternoon in a show of solidarity against the bill.
They say their superintendents, teachers and leaders agree that the legislation would cut per-pupil funding for public schools and also allow donors to dictate which schools benefit from a donor’s tax dollars.
NKCES says this legislation is also a way to provide funding for charter schools.
School officials plan to meet at 1 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Educational Cooperative for a press conference.
The Republican-sponsored bill last saw movement Friday when it returned to the appropriations and revenue committee in Frankfort.
Two northern Kentucky congressman are listed among the nine-man sponosred bill: Sal Santoro who represents a portion of Boone County and Adam Koenig who represents part of Boone County as well as part of Kenton County.
