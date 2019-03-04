Ohio House Speaker: 10-to-12-cent gas tax hike needed, not 18

“We’re in a position where there’s a delta and it grows even more when you look out the next 10 years. The reason that revenues are flat is because the 28 cent gas tax we have in Ohio right now is on the gallon. It’s not a percentage or anything like that, of the cost at the pump. It’s just a flat 28 cents per gallon and so that never changes. We are driving more and using less gasoline because our cars are much more fuel-efficient.