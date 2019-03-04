Police widows, Clearcreek Township to receive U.S. flags

CLEARCREEEK TWP., OH (FOX19) - U.S. Congressman Steve Chabot will present U.S. flags that have flown over the U.S. Capitol to the Clearcreek Township Police Department and widows of two officers who died over the past year.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will be held at the township’s government center, 7953 Bunnell Hill Rd.
Officer Jerrid Lee was killed in a head-on crash in Amelia on Jan. 28.
He was on his way to gym in his personal vehicle before heading into work, authorities have said, when a suspected drunk driver lost control of his eastbound sport utility vehicle, which crossed the center lane on Ohio 125 and struck Lee’s westbound Honda Civic.
Lee was an Air Force veteran who served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
“He was a young police officer who aggressively sought to make our roadways safer by seeking out impaired drivers. Ironically, it was a suspected impaired driver who struck his vehicle that day,” said Police Chief John Terrill in a prepared statement.
Sgt. Larry Cornett died unexpectedly at his home June 2.
He was a patrol officer, supervisor, and became the agency’s investigative sergeant.
Cornett was known by his coworkers as an officer who worked diligently to protect victims, especially children, the chief said.
“The continued acts of kindness from the community, such as this one by Congressman Chabot, are helping our officers to deal with the tragic loss of two of our own," Terrill said.
