Extreme cold, icy spots on roads bring school delays, closings

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Several school districts are on delays or closed Monday due to icy spots on roads or the extreme cold.
Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Much colder air arrived Sunday, leaving 1.5 to 2 inches of snow and a bit of ice across most of the Tri-State.
Watch for slick spots this morning as you head out, especially on overpasses, bridges and less traveled, rural roads.
Wind chills are in the single digits with air temperatures in the teens.
Later, the high temperature will struggle to reach the 20s.
We will stay in the deep freeze this week with wind chills bottoming out around zero Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Daytime highs will remain in the 20s.
