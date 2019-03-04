Three explosions cause fire in Erlanger home

Police are investigating after a fire broke out in the 400 block of Locust Street in Erlanger. (Lauren Artino)
By Briana Rice | March 3, 2019 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 9:31 PM

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a fire broke out in the 400 block of Locust Street in Erlanger.

Dispatchers first responded to the scene after receiving a call about an explosion in a home, police say.

The first crews to arrive on the scene witnessed another explosion, said Erlanger Fire Chief Todd Whitaker.

There were a total of 3 explosions in the home, according to Chief Whitaker.

The fire started after the explosion, according to a Kenton County Dispatcher.

Three people were taken to the hospital, according to the Chief Whitaker. He did not know the extent of their injuries.

Chief Whitaker says it will be a long night for their crews and that they are still investigating what caused the explosions.

