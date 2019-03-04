2019 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) As Lent approaches, fish fry season jumps in to full effect starting this Friday. Local parishes will be hosting fish fries until April 18, the Friday before Easter.
Here is a list of some local options:
All Saints Parish Center
- 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Badin High School Hamilton
- 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH
- March 15
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Fire and EMS Fish Fry
- 100 North Apple Street, Fayetteville, OH
- March 8th to April 19
- 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
Germania Society of Cincinnati
- Germania Klubhaus 3529 West Kemper Road Cincinnati, OH 45251
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Good Shepard Cincinnati
- 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati OH
- March 8 to March 29
- Dining room: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive thru: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Guardian Angels Church
- 6539 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45230
- Feb. 22 to April 12
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Holy Cross High School
- 3617 Church Street Covington, KY
- Every Friday except April 19
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Holy Trinity Men’s Club Fish Fries
- 2420 Drex Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45212
- March 8, 22, and April 5
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary
- 7820 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, OH
- March 8 and 15, April 5 and 12
- Carry out; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine in: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mary Queen of Heaven
- 1130 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Reading
- 177 Siebenthaler Avenue Cincinnati OH
- March 22 and 29, April 5 and 12
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe
- 330 Lebanon St., Monroe OH
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Lord Christ the King Parish
- 922 Ellison Ave., Cincinnati OH
Prince of Peace
- 625 West Pike Street, Covington
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Queen of Peace Millville
- 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH
- March 8: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive thru: March 15,22,29, and April 5: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Aloysius Shandon
- 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon Ohio,
- March 8th, March 15th, March 22nd, March 29th, & Grocery Bingo April 5th 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown
- 4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati OH
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Ignatius Loyola Parish
- 5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saint Franic de Sales Parish
- 1600 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Bernard Church
- 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY
- March 1 to April 12
- Carryout: Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Football Concession Stand
- Dine-in: Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Gymnasium
- Drive Thru: Dinner 5 p.m. to -7 p.m. at the Football Concession Stand
St. Lawrence - Price Hill
- 3680 Warsaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
- Every Friday night during Lent
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Agnes Church
- 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. John the Baptist
- 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH
- 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. William’s Church
- 4108 West Eighth Street
- Drive thu: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine in: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
