2019 Tri-State fish fry guide

2019 fish fry guide
By Natalya Daoud | March 4, 2019 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 4:08 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) As Lent approaches, fish fry season jumps in to full effect starting this Friday. Local parishes will be hosting fish fries until April 18, the Friday before Easter.

Here is a list of some local options:

All Saints Parish Center

  • 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Badin High School Hamilton

  • 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH
  • March 15
  • 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Fire and EMS Fish Fry

  • 100 North Apple Street, Fayetteville, OH
  • March 8th to April 19
  • 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Germania Society of Cincinnati

  • Germania Klubhaus 3529 West Kemper Road Cincinnati, OH 45251
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Good Shepard Cincinnati

  • 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati OH
  • March 8 to March 29
  • Dining room: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive thru: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guardian Angels Church

  • 6539 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45230
  • Feb. 22 to April 12
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holy Cross High School

  • 3617 Church Street Covington, KY
  • Every Friday except April 19
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holy Trinity Men’s Club Fish Fries

  • 2420 Drex Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45212
  • March 8, 22, and April 5
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary

  • 7820 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, OH
  • March 8 and 15, April 5 and 12
  • Carry out; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dine in: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mary Queen of Heaven

  • 1130 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Reading

  • 177 Siebenthaler Avenue Cincinnati OH
  • March 22 and 29, April 5 and 12
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe

  • 330 Lebanon St., Monroe OH
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Lord Christ the King Parish

  • 922 Ellison Ave., Cincinnati OH

Prince of Peace

  • 625 West Pike Street, Covington
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Millville

  • 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH
  • March 8: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Drive thru: March 15,22,29, and April 5: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Aloysius Shandon

  • 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon Ohio,
  • March 8th, March 15th, March 22nd, March 29th, & Grocery Bingo April 5th 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown

  • 4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati OH
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Ignatius Loyola Parish

  • 5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saint Franic de Sales Parish

  • 1600 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Bernard Church

  • 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY
  • March 1 to April 12
  • Carryout: Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  at the Football Concession Stand
  • Dine-in: Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Gymnasium
  • Drive Thru: Dinner 5 p.m. to -7 p.m. at the Football Concession Stand

St. Lawrence - Price Hill

  • 3680 Warsaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
  • Every Friday night during Lent
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Agnes Church

  • 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist

  • 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH
  • 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. William’s Church

  • 4108 West Eighth Street
  • Drive thu: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dine in: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

