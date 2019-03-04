Aurora, Ohio officer arrested after pointing gun at driver in Florida, police say

2006 Officer LaPerna was terminated after an off duty road rage incident involving Joe LaPerna and a resident. The union (OPBA) fought the termination and Officer LaPerna was reinstated after an arbitrator granted LaPerna his job back, which did not include back pay or benefits for his time off. As a conditional requirement of his return to work Officer LaPerna was required to undergo a fitness for duty examination and counseling for anger management and placed on a one year "last chance agreement".