Blood trail from home invasion suspect in Akron leads to arrest and conviction

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 51-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to six years in prison for breaking into a home and robbing a 74-year-old man.
Nathan Furlow pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.
In March of 2016, the elderly victim called 911 after hearing someone bang on the front door of his Akron home.
The victim grabbed a rifle as Furlow entered, but Furlow grabbed the weapon and demanded cash.
Furlow then fled, but while breaking into the home, he cut himself on broken glass.
Akron police officers followed the blood and footprints and arrested Furlow.
He is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for attempted burglary and assault out of Cuyahoga County.
