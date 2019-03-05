Coney Island to make big splash with new dive pool

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Get ready for some big diving fun as Coney Island adds a new dive pool called Cannonball Cove.
The separate dive pool area, located near the west entrance to Sunlite Water Adventure, will have a dive depth of 12.9 feet.
Cannonball Cove will feature two 1-meter diving boards and one 3-meter diving board.
“Diving boards have been a tradition at Sunlite Pool since 1925 and we are excited to continue that tradition in Sunlite Water Adventure,” said President of Coney Island Rob Schutter.
As a result of clarifications of state law last summer, Coney was required to remove the diving boards in Sunlite Pool.
“Cannonball Cove is a result of our extensive review of the options available to us to continue the unparalleled experiences of diving that delighted our guests for many years making Coney Island a unique and nostalgic destination,” said Schutter.
The Pipeline Plunge will be removed to make way for Cannonball Cove. Construction will begin in early Spring 2019.
Coney Island opens for the 2019 season on May 25.
